UPDATE: Woman found dead on East Brundage Lane in March was stabbed

UPDATE (6/4): Over two months after her death, a release by the Kern County Coroner’s Office revealed Karla Villegas was stabbed in the neck and her death was ruled a homicide. The GoFundMe created by her daughter is still accepting donations. No suspects have been announced in this case. Anyone with more information can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

UPDATE (3/28): A GoFundMe page has been set up by the daughter of Karla Villegas to help pay for her funeral expenses.

(3/22): BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman found dead Friday near the Walmart on East Brundage Lane has been identified.

Karla Villegas, 40, of Lamont was found dead at 7:06 p.m, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death. The case is being investigated as a suspicious death.