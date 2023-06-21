BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four suspects have been arrested in the killing of a woman who was trying to recover her stolen car using an Apple AirTag, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The shooting happened March 19 in the 5600 block of Ginger Drive at around 6:30 a.m. The woman was found shot in the roadway, police said. The victim, Victoria Anna Marie Hampton, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on April 1.

Investigators said, Hampton, 61, of Bakersfield, used the AirTag to track down her stolen vehicle without notifying police, confronted the suspects and was shot.

Officers arrested David Thompson, 19, Adam Ransom, 18, Joseph Bush, 23 and Giovanni Garcia, 19, Tuesday in Orange and Los Angeles counties on Tuesday. The four were arrested for warrants in relation to the homicide, police said.

None of the suspects arrested have any residential ties to the city of Bakersfield, according to a release.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office said Hampton’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.