Woman arrested for killing of 73-year-old found dead in burning home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest in the killing of a 73-year-old woman who was found dead in a burning home on Cheatham Avenue last December.
Deputies arrested Cherice Jones, 47, for the murder of Rosie Lee Howard. Howard’s body was found after firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in the 1500 block of Cheatham Avenue on Dec. 10, 2020. The coroner later determined Howard was stabbed to death.
Jones was booked into the Kern County Jail on a count of murder and is due in court on Friday according to a Kern County inmate database.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.