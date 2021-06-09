Woman arrested for killing of 73-year-old found dead in burning home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest in the killing of a 73-year-old woman who was found dead in a burning home on Cheatham Avenue last December.

Deputies arrested Cherice Jones, 47, for the murder of Rosie Lee Howard. Howard’s body was found after firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in the 1500 block of Cheatham Avenue on Dec. 10, 2020. The coroner later determined Howard was stabbed to death.

Rosie Lee Howard

Jones was booked into the Kern County Jail on a count of murder and is due in court on Friday according to a Kern County inmate database.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.