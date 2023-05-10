BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been 10 days since four people were shot and killed in Mojave. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies have made no arrests in the homicides, leaving the community to question details surrounding the killings.

WHAT HAPPENED

The shooting happened just before midnight on April 30 at a Mojave trailer home on H Street near Cerro Gordo Road.

The coroner’s office has identified all four victims:

-Darius Travon Canada, 31, of Mojave, was pronounced dead at the scene.

-Anna Marie Hester, 34, of Mojave, was pronounced dead at the scene.

-Martina Barraza, 33, of Mojave, was pronounced dead at the scene.

-Faith Leighanne Rose Asbry, 20, of California City, was pronounced dead at Antelope Valley Hospital hours later on May 1.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Martina Barraza who is survived by her five kids, mother and eight sisters. According to the page, Barraza was always ready to help others, before herself.

RESIDENTS’ UNEASE

Mojave community members told 17 News violence like this is not common in the area and they do not feel safe with a mass murderer on the loose in the community.

However, Lieutenant Brandon Rutledge with the sheriff’s office said residents should not be in fear. When asked why, he gave no answer.

The Associated Press reported two people were being sought for questioning as “persons of interest” and there was no ongoing threat to Mojave residents. Kern County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Meza confirmed to 17 News people have been interviewed, but there are still no suspects.

No arrests have been made, and no description of a possible suspect or suspects has been released.

The shocking incident was one of the latest in mass shootings in Kern County.