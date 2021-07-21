Vigil tonight for 10-year-old slain in Arvin; Brother recovering in hospital

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The community is invited to remember the 10-year-old girl shot to death over the weekend in Arvin. Her 12-year-old brother, also wounded in the attack, is beginning to heal.

Christian and Liliana Jimenez were shot as their father was dropping them off at his house Saturday night on North Hill Street. According to Arvin Police, the father had been taking them home from a family party when the suspects pulled up next to their vehicle and fired inside. Liliana was killed. Christian and his father were both hospitalized, with the father being treated at Kern Medical and Christian being moved to Fresno.

Christian had been in critical condition after being shot in the chest, and an MRI was done Monday. Late Tuesday night, family friend Nancy Alvidrez told 17 News the boy is “healing” and didn’t require surgery. Alvidrez is the organizer of a GoFundMe that has raised close to $20,000 for the children’s mother, to help with the medical and funeral expenses from the shooting.

The vigil for Liliana is tonight at 7:30 PM, at 341 North Hill Street in Arvin.

In its press release about the shooting, the Arvin Police Department said the suspects were described as two male juveniles, who were in a dark sports sedan that became disabled when they tried to get away after the shooting. Arvin PD said a witness had tried to stop their escape, but the suspects fired at them and got away on foot.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Arvin PD at (661) 854-5583