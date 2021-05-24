Vigil planned for 12-year-old girl killed in Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A candlelight vigil is planned tomorrow for a 12-year-old girl struck down by gunfire in Central Bakersfield.

Ahmaya Alexander died Friday night after being shot in front of home at the corner of L and 11th Streets, a block away from California Avenue. The coroner identified her Monday afternoon.

The Bakersfield Police Department is still investigating the shooting. One man told 17 News he saw someone pull up to the home, get out and open fire. Other neighbors said they were either inside when the shooting happened or it was too dark in the area to get a good look at the gunman.

The vigil is hosted by the Wendale Davis Foundation, the non-profit that works to protect at-risk youth by steering them away from violent lifestyles. It begins at 5 PM at the corner of L and 11th streets.

Anyone with more information about the shooting can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.