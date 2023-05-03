BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released video Wednesday appearing to show a double homicide suspect breaking into a residence and his ultimate arrest by deputies.

Brian Castellon, 29, is accused of shooting and killing two people at a mobile home community in the 1200 block of South Union Avenue then attempting to carjack two more victims on Adams Street in attempt to flee the scene on April 12.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera and surveillance video of the incidents.

The video produced by the sheriff’s office includes surveillance video appearing to show Castellon breaking the sliding glass door of a home. Deputies said Castellon demanded one of the victims hand over the keys to his car.

A short time later, deputies arriving in the area spotted Castellon walking eastbound on Adams Street near Shields Drive armed with a firearm. Video appeared to show deputies ordering Castellon to drop the weapon and was taken into custody.

While taking Castellon into custody, body-worn camera video shows the accused killer with a wound on his right arm. A deputy determined the injury was caused by Castellon punching the sliding glass door, the video showed.

Castellon has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and other felonies related to the incident. Court documents obtained by 17 News stated Castellon was released from prison one week before the shooting and is a member of the Mexican Mafia.