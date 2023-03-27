BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two victims of a double homicide in east Bakersfield on March 18.

The coroner’s office said Cesar Antillon Munoz, 50, and Elidia Solis De Mejia, 45, both of Bakersfield were shot and killed around 5:02 p.m. in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue.

Both Munoz and Solis De Mejia were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

KCSO detectives continue to investigate the homicides and do not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or to remain anonymous at 661-322-4040.