Victim of deadly Steele Street shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a man who was killed in a shooting last month on Steele Street in east Bakersfield.

The coroner identified the man as Arthur Jess Medina, 34, of Bakersfield.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Steele Street and Mount Vernon Avenue at around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 18. Medina was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

There have been six homicides in Kern County in 2022, according to a 17 News count.