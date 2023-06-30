BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year-old man who was shot and killed on China Grade Loop earlier this week has been identified.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Luis Adrian Navarro Ibarro.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 200 block of China Grade Loop on June 25 just after 4 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Ibarro was found with injuries from a “violent assault” and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Anyone with information on the Ibarro’s killing is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.