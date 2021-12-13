Two women shot, one dead in south Bakersfield identified

This story has been updated.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two women were shot leaving one dead in south Bakersfield late Sunday night.

Officials identified the woman who died as 22-year-old Desiree Marie Jordan of Bakersfield.

On Dec. 12 just after 11 p.m., the Bakersfield Police Department was called out to Centaur Street just south of Pacheco Road and east of South H Street for reports of a shooting, according to BPD. When officers arrived they located two women with gunshot wounds.

Both women were transported to a local hospital, where one died and the other is stable, according to the department.

Investigation revealed the women were sitting in their vehicle in the residential area of Centaur Street when they were shot, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no suspect information available for release at this time. No arrests were made.

If you have information regarding this incident call BPD at 661-327-7111.

There have been 132 homicides in Kern County this year, according to 17 news’ records.