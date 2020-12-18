UPDATE: Man killed in shooting near Stramler Park identified

UPDATE (12/18) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday near Stramler Park.

Related Content Man arrested on murder charge in connection with shooting near Stramler Park

Gregory Sean Aguilar, 31, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene around 4:30 p.m. A postmortem examination will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) (12/15/20) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and one woman seriously wounded Tuesday. The department said the shooting took place in the area of 38th Street, near Chester Avenue just after 4 p.m.

Officers were led there by a ShotSpotter activation. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital where she is being treated for moderate to major wounds. Bakersfield Police said a vehicle stopped and the suspects shot the victims after a confrontation. No weapons were found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing in the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.