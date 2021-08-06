Two killed in apartment complex shooting in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were killed in a shooting in southwest Bakersfield early this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 4:54 a.m., it received reports of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Grassotti Court. When they arrived, the department said officers found two victims, a woman and a man, with gunshot wounds.

BPD said both victims succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.