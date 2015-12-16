The body of a woman found in a freezer has been identified

The name of a woman, whose body was found in a freezer in a home in Oildale last month, has been released.

The coroner identified her as Diane Hugo, 62, of Bakersfield and said she died of a gunshot wound, and ruled her death a homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found Hugo in a freezer inside a home in the 100 block of Woodrow Avenue November 24.

Deputies said Hugo was a longtime tenant and had not been seen for several months.

KCSO said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 831-6110 or the Secret Witness at 322-4040.