Tehachapi woman arrested, accused of murder of man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 50-year-old woman was arrested, accused of killing a man in Tehachapi on Wednesday afternoon.

Tehachapi police said officers arrested Wendy Elizabeth Howard at a home where a man was found shot.

Officers were called to the home in the 400 block of Appaloosa Court at around 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Police found a man shot multiple times. The man was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name was not released.

Howard was booked into the Central Receiving Facility for murder.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222.