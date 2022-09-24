BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, two miles north of Boron Frontage Road.

According to 17 News’ Homicide Tracker, Christy’s death is the 80th homicide in Kern County this year.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.