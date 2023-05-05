BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Taft are investigating the death of a man found on a street as a homicide.

The Taft Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of 4th Street just before 6 a.m. for a welfare check on an unresponsive man.

Officers found the man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead by medical responders at the scene, officials said in a release.

No other information about the incident was released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Taft Police Department at 661-763-3101.