The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was fatally stabbed by a woman in Taft during a domestic dispute.

Terrion Antwane Anderson, 26, of Taft was identified as the man stabbed on Hawthorne Street on Feb. 13, according to the coroner’s office. He died at the scene and his cause of death was a laceration or stabbing.

Anderson was stabbed once in the upper body and died, according to officials. The woman, 33, stayed at the scene and was cooperating.