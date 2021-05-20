UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with fatal Vagabond Inn shooting following SWAT standoff

UPDATE (5/20): The Bakersfield Police Department said it has arrested 24-year-old Billy Gleghorn in connection with the fatal shooting at a Vagabond Inn on Tuesday.

The department said on Wednesday at around 6 p.m., officers learned that Gleghorn was inside a residence in the 2700 block of Karen Place. Officers attempted to negotiate his safe surrender, but he refused to come out and barricaded himself inside.

At that point, BPD said a SWAT team responded to the scene. The SWAT team was later able to take Gleghorn into custody without further incident. Gleghorn was subsequently booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of homicide, carjacking, weapons violations and resisting arrest.

UPDATE (5/19.): Video from the scene showed a man being led away in handcuffs by police, but it was not immediately clear if the man was the suspect SWAT officers were calling to exit the home.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have called SWAT officers Wednesday evening for a barricaded person, possibly armed inside a home.

The department said officers were called to the area of Rexland Drive and Garber Way at around 5 p.m.

We will update this story as we learn more information.