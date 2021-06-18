Suspect in Ridgecrest murder refuses to appear in court again

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 20-year-old charged with an acquaintance’s death once again refused to appear for a hearing Friday morning in Kern County Superior Court.

Daniel Gunnarsson was scheduled for a pre-preliminary hearing on charges of murder and mutilating a corpse. He is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Katie Pham in May at a home on Skylark Avenue. The two had known each other since high school, according to friends and family. A motive has not been released.

Gunnarsson’s hearing was pushed to June 22 since he did not appear in court. Gunnarsson also refused to leave his cell during his arraignment in May, and a “not guilty” plea was entered on his behalf by his assigned attorney. He is being held without bail.

Pham’s murder struck Ridgecrest’s community with grief, and a vigil for the young woman drew hundreds of people out to Petroglyph Park last month to remember her.