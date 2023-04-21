BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly cemetery shooting in Delano was taken into custody at the San Ysidro border crossing trying to enter Mexico, police said.

The Delano Police Department said Eduardo Hernandez, 25, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in San Ysidro on Thursday. Hernandez was turned over to Delano police and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Delano police said Hernandez was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting Wednesday at the North Kern Cemetery.

Police were called to the cemetery just before 5 p.m. for reports of shots fired at the cemetery. According to investigators, an argument broke out between a group and Hernandez took out a firearm. During a struggle for the firearm, the victim, identified as Ruben Tapia, 43, was shot multiple times.

Tapia was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Hernandez got away from the scene before law enforcement arrived, police said.

Hernandez is being held without bail on one count of murder, according to county jail records. He is due in court on April 25.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Delano police Det. Ozuna at 661-721-3377 ext. 1501.