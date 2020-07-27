Suspect in 2019 Lamont New Year’s Day homicide is arrested in North Dakota

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a 2019 homicide has been arrested in North Dakota. In August of 2019, an arrest warrant for murder was issued for 19-year-old Ricardo Tapia III. Tapia was arrested on Sunday by the Dickinson Police Department in North Dakota.

The homicide victim is 38-year-old Luciano Jose Ramos, who was stabbed Jan. 1 in the 3800 block of Hall Road and died a week later.

In December of 2019, prosecutors dismissed charges that were filed against two others believed to be connected with the deadly stabbing: Melissa Avila and Ricardo Tapia II, Tapia III’s father. If you have any information about this case, contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Kern County Secret Witness at 322-4040.