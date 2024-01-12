BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man wanted on suspicion of murder in a southwest Bakersfield stabbing that left one person dead and another injured was taken into custody Friday at the U.S.-Mexico border, police said.

Adam Danforth, 39, was transported to Kern County Jail and is due in court Wednesday for arraignment, according to police and booking records. He was arrested at the San Ysidro crossing.

The stabbing happened Wednesday evening at a home on Anacostia Way, police said. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. The name of the slain man had not been released as of Friday afternoon.