Suspect arrested in deadly 2015 Lamont shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Lamont five years ago has been arrested.

U.S. Marshals and Bakersfield police officers arrested Jose Gonzalez, 35, Thursday afternoon in Lamont.

Gonzalez is accused in the shooting death of 23-year-old Antonio Reyes Sanchez in the 20900 block of South Edison Road on Nov. 5, 2015.

Sanchez was shot and killed following a confrontation with three men, officials say. Another man was shot and wounded but he survived.

We will update this story as we learn more information.