BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office confirmed Tuesday the suspect and victim in a possible domestic dispute in East Bakersfield on Kentucky Street on April 17 are dead.

Sonsat Tep Saelee was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the shooting, according to officials. Saelee was awaiting his first court appearance when he died. Officials said he shot himself during the incident.

The victim of the shooting has only been identified as a woman. The Kern County coroner’s office will identify her at a later time.

The sheriff’s office did not say when the Saelee and the victim died.