BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marked 11 months since 12-year-old Ahmaya Alexander was gunned down in front of a family member’s home in central Bakersfield without an arrest in her killing.

Family members say Alexander was walking outside to get some fresh air when she was killed on May 21, 2021 at a home on L and 11th streets.

Bakersfield police say there have been more than 36 killings in that neighborhood since 2017. Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related.

Police are reminding the public of a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of Alexander’s killer.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.