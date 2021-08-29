South Owens Street shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed, another was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Southeast Bakersfield, police said.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the 300 block of South Owens Street just after 9 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation and found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim at a later time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.