South Haley Street shooting leaves 1 dead: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after an early morning shooting left a person dead in Southeast Bakersfield.

Officials said officers were called to the 500 block of South Haley Street just after 4:15 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No description of possible suspects was made available.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.