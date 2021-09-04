Shooting victim dies from injuries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) A man is dead after being shot early this morning. Bakersfield police say officers were called to Bakersfield’s northeast side at 1:21 a.m. to the 10 block of Monterey Street, near Union Avenue, regarding a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found evidence of a shooting in a business parking lot.

A short time later, police say a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital. Hospital personnel attempted lifesaving efforts but the victim died as the result of his injuries. The identity of the adult male victim will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.