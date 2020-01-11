Shooting leaves one dead in McFarland Friday night

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead, Friday night.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired near Robertson Avenue at the 600 block of 4th Street around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man laying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

This shooting took place at the same time as the triple homicide in Lamont Friday night. Police confirm that the two events are unrelated.

The victim’s identity will be released after a report from the coroner’s office.

No weapon or vehicle description has been given at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to call McFarland PD at 661-792-2121.