Shooting leaves man dead on Whitlock Street in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday night in East Bakersfield.

A spokesperson said officers were called to the intersection of East 3rd and Whitlock streets just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot. Officers arrived and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead by emergency crews at the scene. Police Sgt. Christopher Feola described the man as a Hispanic male, believed to be in his 20s.

His identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.