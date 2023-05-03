BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday evening in east Bakersfield.

Deputies were called to the area of Chelsea Street and Rosewood Avenue for a report of shots fired just after 5 p.m. One person was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.

Video from the scene showed a body lying in the road outside a home.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.