Sheriff’s office investigating homicide on Weedpatch Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death a man on Weedpatch Highway as a homicide.

Deputies were called to an area on Weedpatch Highway near Muller Road at around 1 p.m. A man described to be in his 30s was found dead outside a trailer with signs of trauma to his body.

Officials tell 17 News witnesses said the man may have been involved in an earlier altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.