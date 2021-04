KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Kern County is ending a month that left at least 8 people dead in violent incidents, with Oildale's community in particular suffering several days of heartbreak. There were at least 3 confirmed homicides there in just the last two weeks — two of them, a day apart — but the Kern County Sheriff's Office is still investigating four suspicious deaths that all happened the same day. The Sheriff's Office said the cases are unrelated.

The 8 homicides are fewer than the 11 killings in January, and higher than the 6 in February. But there are at least 5 investigations pending, and March could become the deadliest month while the year is still young.