BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a stabbing that left a person dead and two others wounded Thursday night in Oildale.

KCSO said homicide detectives have been called to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Airport Drive. Emergency crews were called to the area just before 9:15 p.m.

A KCSO spokesperson said three people were stabbed in one of the apartment units. One person was pronounced dead, and the conditions of the two others were not immediately known.

There was no ongoing threat to the public, KCSO said.