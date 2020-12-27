Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting in Wasco

Homicide News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Wasco.

KCSO officials said deputies were called to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Poplar Avenue at around 4:40 p.m. and found someone suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead.

No details about what led up to the shooting or a description for possible suspects was immediately available.

Homicide investigators have arrived at the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

https://fb.watch/2DFzAn-yqC/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News