Sheriff’s office investigating deadly McKee Road shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left person dead early Sunday morning on McKee Road in South Bakersfield.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of McKee Road at around 4 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Deputies and emergency responders found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in an altercation with a possible suspect before the shooting. The sheriff’s office did not release a description of a possible suspect.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.