Sheriff’s office investigates deaths of two people in Lamont

UPDATE (April 12, 2019): The Kern County coroner identified the two people who were found dead in the 8200 block of Collison Street in Lamont on Thursday evening.

The coroner said 51-year-old Cristina Isabel Munoz and 48-year-old Eduardo Hilario Iniguez were found dead by deputies.

The coroner’s office has not determined a cause for Munoz’s and Iniguez’s deaths.

Previous story:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a homicide in Lamont on Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the 8200 block of Collison Street just before 6 p.m.

In a brief statement Thursday night, the sheriff’s office says deputies found the bodies of two people and began a homicide investigation.

Officials did not release details about how they may have died.

We will update this story as we learn more information.