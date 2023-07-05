BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting last year near Mercado Latino in east Bakersfield and are asking for help to locate him.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified Alexander Aburto in connection to the shooting at the intersection of Harold Way and Chamberlain Avenue on May, 21 2022.

The shooting left Israel Ramirez, 30, dead.

Aburto is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Aburto’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret witness hotline at 661-322-4040.