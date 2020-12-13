UPDATE: Man killed in Twin Oaks shooting

UPDATE (12/15): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a person who was involved in an altercation with the victim just before Saturday’s shooting was detained and interviewed by detectives but has subsequently been released pending further investigation.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday evening in Twin Oaks.

Deputies were called to the 14500 block of Caliente Creek Road for a report of a victim of a shooting. The sheriff’s Office said officers found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Despite taking life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people were detained at the scene, but their possible involvement in the shooting was not immediately known.

