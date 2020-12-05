Sheriff’s deputies investigating deadly shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night in Oildale.

Officials said deputies were called to the area of North Chester and Woodrow avenues for a victim of a shooting. A spokesperson said the call was at first for a traffic collision just before 9 p.m. but paramedics informed the sheriff’s office the man had been shot. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The killing is the 121st homicide in Kern County, according to KGET’s Homicide Tracker.

We will update this story as we learn more information.