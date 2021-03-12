Sheriff’s deputies investigating homicide on Padre Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office said detectives are investigating a homicide Friday in Southeast Bakersfield.

KCSO said deputies were called to a report of shots fired on Padre Street near Simpson Road just after 1:15 p.m. where they found a male suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No other information was provided on the incident.

This is the 22nd homicide in Kern County according to 17’s Homicide Tracker.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

We will update this story as we learn more information.