Sheriff’s deputies arrest second man in connection to deadly Oregon Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested the brother of an accused killer for accessory to murder in connection to a deadly shooting on Oregon Street earlier this year.

Deputies arrested Andrew Gonzales, 38, on Wednesday for accessory to murder in the killing of Ruben Vega in early January on Oregon Street, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

According to KCSO, Gonzales led deputies on a pursuit on Feb. 9 Gonzales’ brother Michael Gonzales was in the vehicle during the pursuit, but was arrested following the pursuit. Andrew Gonzales fled the scene following the pursuit, officials said.

Michael Gonzales was arrested for murder and remains in custody awaiting trial.

Andrew Gonzales was located March 10 after deputies say they saw him leaving a home in the 3500 block of Belle Terrace and was arrested near Ming Avenue and Stine Road.

Gonzales was booked into the Kern County jail on an accessory charge in connection to Vega’s killing, prior warrants and other drug charges, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held without bail and is due in court on Friday, according to a Kern County inmate database.

Anyone with information on Ruben Vega’s killing is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.