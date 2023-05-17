BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Donny Youngblood from the sheriff’s office spoke briefly about the Mojave quadruple homicide.

The incident happened on April 30 at a Mojave trailer home on H Street near Cerro Gordo Road where three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and one victim died at Antelope Valley Hospital.

It has been more than two weeks and there are currently no suspects, no arrests have been made and there is no description of a possible suspect though deputies believe drugs may be a factor in the case.

Mojave community members told 17 News, violence like this is not common in the area and they do not feel safe with a mass murderer potentially on the loose in the community.

The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident and residents of Mojave should not be in fear.

They have no plans to have more deputies in Mojave as they have a staff shortage according to Deputy Youngblood.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

You can watch the full video below.