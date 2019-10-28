Seven years of unanswered questions in the death of Nicholas Rosales

It’s been seven years since Nicholas Rosales, 23, was shot in the head and killed at an apartment complex in central Bakersfield.

On Oct. 28, 2012, Rosales was attending a family get together at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of 2nd Street. According to relatives, family members were gathered at the apartment complex when a fight broke out in the parking lot.

According to BPD’s cold case website an argument between a man and two women resulted in the women becoming upset and suddenly leaving.

KGET reported at the time that once the fight ended, Rosales and his family went back inside their apartment and continued their night.

Rosales and then 22-year-old Albert Reyes went out on the back porch to smoke when someone abruptly opened fire on them both.

Rosales was shot in the head and taken to Kern Medical Center where he died. Reyes was shot multiple times but survived.

Seven long years have passed and yet no one has been arrested for the death of Nicholas Rosales according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-326-3537.