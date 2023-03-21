BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Secret Witness is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests and charges filed against suspects in the 2021 killing of a 21-year-old man on Planz Road.

Bakersfield police released images of two suspects and a white 4-door vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting and killing of Tyis Rush on Aug. 14, 2021.

Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111, Det. T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

Information provided to Secret Witness is confidential, officials said.