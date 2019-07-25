Second victim dies of wounds from June shooting on Tierra Verde Street

A shooting in the 4200 block of Tierra Verde Street killed two people. A second victim died on July 23, one month after the shooting.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 30-year-old man died of his wounds one month after he was shot in Northeast Bakersfield, the Kern County Coroner’s Office said.

The coroner identified the man as Rodney Hodge of Bakersfield.

Hodge was first shot in the 4200 block of Tierra Verde Street on June 23 and died July 23 at a private residence, according to a release from the coroner’s office.

A second victim, identified as Jerry Lana Hastings, 30, was also shot on June 23 and was pronounced dead following the shooting.

Bakersfield police are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 327-7111.