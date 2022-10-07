The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August.

Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office.

Gonzalez was taken to Kern Medical where he later died on Sept. 30, according to officials.

Ulyses Aviles, 34, of Lost Hills was also shot that night and he died at the scene, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said an arrest was made in connection with this shooting.

Marco Antonio Aldaco Jr., 30, was arrested in Wasco on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide and various weapons violations.

Aldaco was not listed as in custody according to Kern County jail records as of Friday. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office told 17 News Friday afternoon the case has been sent back to the sheriff’s office for further investigation and charges have not been filed.