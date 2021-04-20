Rosedale Inn shooting: family trying to bring victim’s body home to Michigan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man shot to death at a Bakersfield motel is asking for help bringing his body home for a funeral through a GoFundMe campaign.

Corey Michael Fisher was a father of 4 from Michigan. His sister-in-law, Samantha Fisher, says he was in town visiting friends the weekend he was killed.

“We are devastated by what happened and looking for answers. Corey was the best friend you could ask for,” Fisher wrote in a Facebook message.

Fisher was fatally shot at the Rosedale Inn on Buck Owens Boulevard Sunday night. According to police, an argument broke out in the parking lot between Fisher and an unknown suspect. Witnesses told police the suspect shot Fisher once and drove off with a woman in a dark, 1999-2004 model Ford Crown Victoria.

Samantha Fisher says her brother in law was goofy, loving and caring for his friends and family. He lost his father at a young age and leaves behind 3 siblings and his mother. They would like his body transported to Michigan so his friends and family can say goodbye.

“He was the protector of his friends, his family. He never asked for much, even if he was in a bad way himself, he would help you first,” Fisher wrote. “He had a laugh that everyone knew.”

Anyone with more information about the shooting can contact Bakersfield Police at (661) 327-7111, or call Detective Dunn at (661) 326-3533