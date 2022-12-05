Editor’s note: A previous version of this story contained the victim’s name. It has been removed.

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest police officers responded to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound and arrested his girlfriend on suspicion of murder, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department.

The police department said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head at a home on East Wilson Avenue at about 2 a.m. on Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said detectives learned the victim was involved in a domestic altercation with Renee Molina, 22, his girlfriend. During the altercation, Molina allegedly retrieved a firearm and fired a single shot at the victim.

Ridgecrest Police Sergeant Bill Groves told 17 News there was a party and alcohol was involved.

Molina was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the county inmate website. She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.